Maharashtra Cyber Police file FIR over More's alleged misogynistic remarks
Comedian Pranit More is facing an FIR from Maharashtra Cyber Police after allegedly making misogynistic comments during a recent stand-up show in Gurgaon.
The complaint, filed on June 11, 2026, also names two audience members who joined in the conversation.
After a wave of public backlash, More apologized and has since deactivated his Instagram account.
More's resurfaced clips spark debate
More gained wider prominence on Bigg Boss Season 19 but has often been criticized for his style of humor.
Old clips resurfacing online show similar jokes, sparking renewed debate about boundaries in comedy.
He previously made headlines in 2025 when a joke about actor Veer Pahariya led to another police case.
Before comedy, More worked as a sales assistant and radio jockey, and even Bigg Boss host Salman Khan once called him out for crossing the line with his jokes.