Maharashtra Cyber Police file FIR over More's alleged misogynistic remarks

More's resurfaced clips spark debate

More gained wider prominence on Bigg Boss Season 19 but has often been criticized for his style of humor.

Old clips resurfacing online show similar jokes, sparking renewed debate about boundaries in comedy.

He previously made headlines in 2025 when a joke about actor Veer Pahariya led to another police case.

Before comedy, More worked as a sales assistant and radio jockey, and even Bigg Boss host Salman Khan once called him out for crossing the line with his jokes.