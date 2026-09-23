Maharashtra FDA temporarily closes Gallops at Mahalaxmi for hygiene violations
Mumbai's well-known Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse has been temporarily closed after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found some pretty serious hygiene issues: think live cockroaches, ants, greasy surfaces, and even blood and ketchup stains on ice.
The inspection was part of a festive season safety drive, and the violations were enough for the FDA to pull the plug on its license right away.
Maharashtra FDA expands festival season inspections
Inspectors also spotted damaged food packaging, crumbling walls, water stagnation, and a lack of records of annual medical examination and vaccination of food handlers.
This crackdown isn't just about Gallops: the FDA is checking up on other eateries too, focusing on unlicensed spots and suspected adulteration as Mumbai gears up for festival season.
The goal: safer eats when everyone's out celebrating.