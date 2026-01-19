Maharashtra gets a brand-new film city (and it's not in Mumbai)

Why does this matter?

Igatpuri is only about two hours from Mumbai thanks to the Samruddhi Expressway—so it's super accessible for shoots.

The plan has been discussed in recent years and aims to ease crowding in Goregaon while opening up jobs in Nashik's tourism, hotel, and transport sectors.

With studios, outdoor sets, and even an amusement park like Ramoji Film City in the works, Maharashtra wants to keep filmmakers interested—and boost local opportunities along the way.