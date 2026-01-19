Maharashtra gets a brand-new film city (and it's not in Mumbai)
Maharashtra approved a new film city in Igatpuri, hoping to take some pressure off Mumbai and give filmmakers a fresh spot to shoot.
Set on 54.58 hectares at Mundhegaon village, the project is modeled after the famous Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar signed off on the land transfer.
Why does this matter?
Igatpuri is only about two hours from Mumbai thanks to the Samruddhi Expressway—so it's super accessible for shoots.
The plan has been discussed in recent years and aims to ease crowding in Goregaon while opening up jobs in Nashik's tourism, hotel, and transport sectors.
With studios, outdoor sets, and even an amusement park like Ramoji Film City in the works, Maharashtra wants to keep filmmakers interested—and boost local opportunities along the way.
Not just Igatpuri: Nagpur joins in
There's also a 70-acre film city coming up near Ramtek in Nagpur.
Both projects are part of Maharashtra's push to grow its film industry beyond Mumbai and bring more jobs (and tourists) into other cities.