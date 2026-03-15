'Maharashtra Kesari' wrestling championship in jeopardy due to legal tussle
Entertainment
A big wrestling event in Maharashtra (Maharashtra Kesari) might get paused after two wrestling bodies have opposed the event, and at least one has taken the matter to court.
They claim the current organizers are using the official Maharashtra Kesari name without permission, which could mess with who's eligible for government jobs and perks tied to winning.
Wrestlers unite for single official event
Winning Maharashtra Kesari isn't just about glory: it can mean a government job, land, or even a pension after years of training.
With multiple tournaments this year, wrestlers are worried about confusion and fairness.
Past champions and young wrestlers have already rallied, demanding just one official event so everyone knows what's at stake.