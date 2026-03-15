'Maharashtra Kesari' wrestling championship in jeopardy due to legal tussle Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

A big wrestling event in Maharashtra (Maharashtra Kesari) might get paused after two wrestling bodies have opposed the event, and at least one has taken the matter to court.

They claim the current organizers are using the official Maharashtra Kesari name without permission, which could mess with who's eligible for government jobs and perks tied to winning.