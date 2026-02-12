Maharashtra labor department drafting separate rulebook for film workers

Why you should care about these changes

If you love movies or dream of working in the industry, these changes matter.

The new rules promise fair pay on time, actual insurance coverage, clear work hours, and better support for all kinds of film workers—not just stars.

With input from groups like CINTAA (including voices like Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon), the goal is a safer and more stable workplace for thousands who help bring your favorite films to life.