Maharashtra willing to coinvest if filmmakers develop AI VFX model
Big news for Marathi cinema fans: the Maharashtra government will play the role of an investor if a viable model is developed with filmmakers to create movies that use AI and top-notch visual effects, all designed with Gen Z in mind.
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar shared the announcement at a recent industry seminar, highlighting fresh ways to make Marathi films more exciting and relevant.
Shelar urges preservation of Marathi culture
Shelar stressed that while embracing new tech like AI, it's crucial not to lose the heart of Marathi culture.
The plan includes workshops for filmmakers on digital innovation and a government coinvestment model to help fund projects.
With changing viewing habits thanks to smartphones and OTT platforms, the goal is clear: keep Marathi cinema modern, accessible, and true to its roots.