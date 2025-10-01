'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes Netflix's most-viewed title in just 10 days

'Mahavatar Narsimha' is also a big hit in international markets

The movie isn't just big in India—it's trending in the Top 10 non-English films across seven countries, including topping charts in both India and Mauritius.

In its second week (September 22-28), it added another three million views and clocked up 6.6 million viewing hours, landing sixth globally among non-English films on Netflix.