'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes Netflix's most-viewed title in just 10 days
Entertainment
Animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, from Hombale Films, just broke into Netflix's Top 10 most-viewed theatrical releases.
In only 10 days, it pulled in over 5.3 million views—outpacing titles like Tehran and knocking Emergency out of the rankings.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' is also a big hit in international markets
The movie isn't just big in India—it's trending in the Top 10 non-English films across seven countries, including topping charts in both India and Mauritius.
In its second week (September 22-28), it added another three million views and clocked up 6.6 million viewing hours, landing sixth globally among non-English films on Netflix.