'Thamma': Ayushmann-Rashmika's supernatural romance to release on October 21, 2025

First announced in June 2024 as Vampires of Vijay Nagar, the movie got its new name—Thamma—in September 2024.

It's also the first time Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana share the screen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps in as the villain, with Paresh Rawal joining a star-studded lineup that includes special appearances by Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Varun Dhawan.