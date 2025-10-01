'Thamma': Ayushmann-Rashmika's supernatural romance to release on October 21, 2025
Get ready for Thamma, Maddock Films's new supernatural romance, landing in theaters on October 21, 2025.
Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Alok Goyal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Tadaka—a vampire described as "the first ray of light."
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film shifts away from classic horror-comedy vibes (think Stree or Bhediya) and dives into a fresh romantic fantasy.
Here's everything we know about the film
First announced in June 2024 as Vampires of Vijay Nagar, the movie got its new name—Thamma—in September 2024.
It's also the first time Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana share the screen.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps in as the villain, with Paresh Rawal joining a star-studded lineup that includes special appearances by Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Varun Dhawan.
Music by Sachin-Jigar will accompany the film
Filming kicked off in Mumbai back in December 2024 but paused after Rashmika Mandanna was injured; things picked up again by March 2025.
The crew also shot scenes in Ooty.
Expect music from Sachin-Jigar to round out this unique cinematic mix.