'Mahavatar Narsimha' takes ₹2.29 crore start at box office

Will be released in more languages

This is just the beginning—Mahavatar Narsimha is set to launch a seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, wrapping up with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

The film is already out in five Indian languages and will soon reach global audiences in Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian.

Screenplay credits go to Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh; music and editing are by Sam CS for Kleem Productions.