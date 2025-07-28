Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha' takes ₹2.29 crore start at box office
Animated film Mahavatar Narsimha just had a solid box office debut, pulling in ₹2.29 crore on day one.
Blending modern animation with classic mythology, the movie tells the story of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar.
The Hindi version led the way with ₹1.51 crore, while Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions also contributed.
Will be released in more languages
This is just the beginning—Mahavatar Narsimha is set to launch a seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, wrapping up with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.
The film is already out in five Indian languages and will soon reach global audiences in Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian.
Screenplay credits go to Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh; music and editing are by Sam CS for Kleem Productions.