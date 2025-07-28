Next Article
Inside Ajay-Kajol's ₹60cr Juhu home: Wooden staircase, plush rooms
Ajay Devgn and Kajol call a ₹60 crore mansion in Juhu, Mumbai their home, blending luxury with a welcoming feel.
Surrounded by other celeb neighbors like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, "Shivshakti" stands out for its soft cream and brown tones that make it both stylish and comfortable.
Elegant interiors with a warm vibe
Step inside and you'll spot a striking wooden staircase (a favorite backdrop on Kajol's Instagram), along with a bright lobby featuring white marble floors and huge windows for plenty of sunlight.
The living room keeps things fresh with all-white decor, a sleek dining table, and plush leather chairs.
There's even a cozy monochrome room with deep browns—perfect for chilling out or entertaining friends.