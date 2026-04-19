'Mahavatar Parashuraam' animated entry to 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' December 2027
Entertainment
Get ready for Mahavatar Parashuraam, the next chapter in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, arriving December 2027.
Announced on Parshuram Jayanti with a first glimpse and poster, this animated sequel, directed by Ashwin Kumar, follows up on the hit Mahavatar Narsimha and dives deeper into stories about Vishnu's avatars.
'Mahavatar Parashuraam' spotlights Parashurama battling corruption
This film spotlights Parashurama, Vishnu's warrior avatar, as he takes on corruption to restore balance.
It's the second part of a seven-movie animated series exploring all 10 avatars of Vishnu, which kicked off with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2024 and will wrap up with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.
The first film was a big hit with both critics and young viewers, so expectations are high for this one!