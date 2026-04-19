'Mahavatar Parashuraam' animated entry to 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' December 2027

'Mahavatar Parashuraam' spotlights Parashurama battling corruption

This film spotlights Parashurama, Vishnu's warrior avatar, as he takes on corruption to restore balance.

It's the second part of a seven-movie animated series exploring all 10 avatars of Vishnu, which kicked off with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2024 and will wrap up with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

The first film was a big hit with both critics and young viewers, so expectations are high for this one!