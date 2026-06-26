Maheep Kapoor talks about starring in 'Fabulous Lives' at 48

Reaction to backlash

'Now I realize it stems from a lot of insecurity'

Kapoor revealed that she was "bombarded" with negative comments and criticism from netizens. She said, "I was bombarded with that, and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.'" "What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well." "Now I realize it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it."