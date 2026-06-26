Maheep Kapoor talks about starring in 'Fabulous Lives' at 48
What's the story
Maheep Kapoor, who made her digital debut at 48 with Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently spoke about the pressure women face to stay young. In a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kapoor opened up about the intense scrutiny she faced after stepping into the limelight in her late 40s. The show has completed three successful seasons since its premiere.
Social media backlash
'Suddenly you are scrutinized, you get those trolls...'
Kapoor admitted to feeling the pressure to stay young, both personally and professionally. She said, "Bollywood Wives happened to me when I was 48. It is a very insecure time for a woman." "We are aging, pre-menopause. And when Karan told me, I was like, 'Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?'" "Then, on top of this, suddenly you are scrutinized, you get those trolls and have people pointing out your flaws."
Reaction to backlash
'Now I realize it stems from a lot of insecurity'
Kapoor revealed that she was "bombarded" with negative comments and criticism from netizens. She said, "I was bombarded with that, and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.'" "What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well." "Now I realize it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it."
Aging disparity
'To put yourself out there in your late 40s...'
Kapoor further stressed that while men are often seen as more attractive with age, women are not given the same grace. She cited examples of actors like George Clooney and David Beckham who, despite their wrinkles and gray hair, are still considered handsome. "To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy. And yes, we have this problem that women can't age," she said.
Personal insights
More on Kapoor and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
Kapoor is known for being open about her personal life. She married actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997, and they have two children, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. In the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she revealed her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni.