'Varanasi' posters: Mahesh Babu looks majestic as Rudhra

Director SS Rajamouli reflected on his experience of filming in Africa.

In a statement shared with Discussing Film, he said, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could."

"Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."