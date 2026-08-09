'Varanasi' posters: Mahesh Babu looks majestic as Rudhra
What's the story
On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 51st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Varanasi have unveiled his first look as Rudhra. The character is described as "witty, vulnerable, and fierce" with a destiny larger than himself. The images were taken during the film's Africa schedule, which was shot in stunning locations such as Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.
Filming experience
Makers on why Africa was so important to the story
Director SS Rajamouli reflected on his experience of filming in Africa.
In a statement shared with Discussing Film, he said, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could."
"Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."
Plot insight
This is what Rudhra's journey is all about
At the heart of Varanasi is Rudhra, a rugged archeologist and Shiva devotee who reportedly embarks on a dangerous mission when an asteroid threatens Varanasi in 2027.
His quest for a mysterious cosmic artifact takes him across continents and timelines, from the African wilderness to Ancient Rome and the Ramayana era.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays historian Mandakini while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha.
The film is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2027.