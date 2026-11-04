Mahesh Babu invests in video games: Here's what we know
What's the story
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has become a strategic investor in Mumbai-based gaming studio, Shortgun Games. The studio, founded by Vidhit Mehta and Jeet Chandan, is focused on creating original titles for PC and console platforms. This move marks a departure from India's digital entertainment sector's long-standing focus on mobile games.
Studio's debut
Shortgun Games is working on 'Project Takedown'
Shortgun Games is working on its first project, Project Takedown.
This high-budget, narrative-driven action-adventure game is designed to compete with international releases in Europe, North America, and the UK.
After beginning with Web3 and mobile games, the studio shifted to PC and console titles in 2024, convinced that an Indian team can deliver the worlds and gameplay depth core players expect from top-tier releases.
Actor's statement
'What drew me to this company is...'
Babu, who is currently leading SS Rajamouli's upcoming Varanasi, said, "Interactive entertainment is the ultimate frontier where narrative depth, cutting-edge technology, and global culture intersect."
"India has extraordinary creative potential, and the time is right to build original characters and cinematic worlds from here that resonate across the globe."
"What drew me to this company is Jeet Chandan and Vidhit Mehta's clarity of ambition and their drive to create high-end PC and console experiences that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international studio(s)."
Studio's vision
Studio co-founders welcome Babu's investment
Mehta said, "We founded Shortgun Games with a singular focus - to prove that India can engineer world-class interactive entertainment for PC and modern consoles."
"Having Mahesh Babu sir come on board alongside Jeet and me as a strategic investor is an extraordinary milestone."
Chandan added, "Our goal has always been to build durable, cross-media franchises that transcend regional boundaries."
"His strategic involvement empowers us to scale our technical capabilities, expand our creative talent, and execute at uncompromising quality standards."