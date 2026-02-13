Mahesh Babu to unveil 'Nagabandham' teaser on Mahashivaratri

Set in an ancient/mythological period, Nagabandham explores the ancient Nagabandham ritual tied to the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple and other historic Vishnu temples across India. The cast features Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Rishabh Sawhney, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and BS Avinash.

Film set to release in summer 2026

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is currently in its final stages of production, with the shoot expected to wrap soon.

It's set to hit theaters in summer 2026 across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The team promises an action-packed adventure aiming to raise the bar for Indian cinema.