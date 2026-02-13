Mahesh Babu to unveil 'Nagabandham' teaser on Mahashivaratri
Mahesh Babu is scheduled to unveil the teaser on Mahashivaratri (February 15) at 11:11am for Nagabandham, a new mythological action drama directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karrna.
The announcement set the vibe with: "This Mahashivaratri...The silence breaks. The power rises..."
Set in an ancient/mythological period, Nagabandham explores the ancient Nagabandham ritual tied to the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple and other historic Vishnu temples across India.
The cast features Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Rishabh Sawhney, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and BS Avinash.
Film set to release in summer 2026
Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is currently in its final stages of production, with the shoot expected to wrap soon.
It's set to hit theaters in summer 2026 across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The team promises an action-packed adventure aiming to raise the bar for Indian cinema.