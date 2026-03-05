Mahesh Bhatt calls 'Tanvi The Great' spiritual successor to 'Saaransh' Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

At the premiere of Anupam Kher's new film "Tanvi The Great," veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was emotional and praised Kher's courage in self-funding a story about an autistic protagonist.

Bhatt also described the movie as a spiritual successor to their 1984 film "Saaransh," adding that he was proud that what he saw in him 42 years ago is now coming into full bloom.