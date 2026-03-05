Mahesh Bhatt calls 'Tanvi The Great' spiritual successor to 'Saaransh'
Entertainment
At the premiere of Anupam Kher's new film "Tanvi The Great," veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was emotional and praised Kher's courage in self-funding a story about an autistic protagonist.
Bhatt also described the movie as a spiritual successor to their 1984 film "Saaransh," adding that he was proud that what he saw in him 42 years ago is now coming into full bloom.
More about the film and its cast
The film follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, an autistic woman determined to fulfill her late father's dream of hoisting the Indian flag at Siachen Glacier.
Inspired by Kher's own niece, it introduces Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi and features Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Pallavi Joshi.
It has been available on Prime Video since March 3, 2025.