Mahesh Patil suspended over alleged Bandra fraud on Habiba Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

A senior BMC official, Mahesh Patil, has been suspended after allegedly tricking actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, Habiba, into investing in a redevelopment project in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Investigators say Patil and his team promised big returns and used forged documents to make the deal look real.

The suspension order was served on Sunday, June 7, 2026.