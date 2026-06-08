Mahesh Patil suspended over alleged Bandra fraud on Habiba
Entertainment
A senior BMC official, Mahesh Patil, has been suspended after allegedly tricking actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, Habiba, into investing in a redevelopment project in Mumbai's Bandra area.
Investigators say Patil and his team promised big returns and used forged documents to make the deal look real.
The suspension order was served on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Mumbai Crime Branch probes 16.24cr case
The case involves ₹16.24 crore and has now been handed over to Mumbai's Crime Branch because of its scale.
Patil is currently missing, while police teams are raiding multiple spots to find him and others involved.