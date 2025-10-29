'False narratives': Mahhi Vij on divorce rumors with Jay Bhanushali

A source told Hindustan Times, "Many attempts were made, but nothing was altered. Separation took place a long time ago." "A few months ago, they filed for divorce. In July and August, the documents were finalized and signed, and the children's custody was also settled upon." Trust issues were reportedly a significant reason behind the couple's strained relationship.

Societal expectations

Vij urges people to stop spreading rumors

Vij also shared her thoughts on how society views single mothers while appearing on The Male Feminist podcast. She said, "Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently." "They assume there's going to be drama...I feel there's a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live." For the unversed, Tara, their first biological child, was born in August 2019 after they got married in 2010. They also have two adopted children, Rajveer and Khushi.