Mahomes couple announce 4th child on Instagram with beach photo
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes just revealed they're expecting their fourth child.
The couple dropped the news on Instagram with a sweet beach family photo, showing off Brittany's baby bump and captioning it, "Another blessing from God & then there were 6."
Mahomes kids' names inspired by metals
The Mahomes kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden Raye, all have names inspired by precious metals.
Since welcoming their first in 2021, Patrick and Brittany have been open about parenting together.
Patrick once shared that his own upbringing shaped his supportive style as a dad.