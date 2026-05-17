Mahvash joins upcoming 'India's Got Latent' after Raina's personal invite
Entertainment
RJ Mahvash, known for her radio and acting work, is officially joining the upcoming season of India's Got Latent after being personally invited by comedian Samay Raina.
She shared that Raina reached out during another project, and she happily agreed to participate.
Mahvash praises creators over 'Section 108'
Mahvash expressed gratitude for the encouragement she's received from creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, especially during her production debut Section 108.
Reflecting on past controversies in the creator community, she said one mistake shouldn't define anyone forever.
Her web series Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel drops on ZEE5 May 22, so keep an eye out!