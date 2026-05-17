Mahvash joins upcoming 'India's Got Latent' after Raina's personal invite

Mahvash praises creators over 'Section 108'

Mahvash expressed gratitude for the encouragement she's received from creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, especially during her production debut Section 108.

Reflecting on past controversies in the creator community, she said one mistake shouldn't define anyone forever.

Her web series Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel drops on ZEE5 May 22, so keep an eye out!