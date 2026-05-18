Mahvash tells Pinkvilla she downplays Instagram unfollow, calls disagreement minor Entertainment May 18, 2026

RJ Mahvash finally spoke up about the rumors after fans noticed she and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

She told Pinkvilla it was just a small disagreement that got blown out of proportion, adding, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it,"

Mahvash also emphasized her loyalty to Chahal, recalling how she and friends supported him during his tough times with mental health.