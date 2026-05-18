Mahvash tells Pinkvilla she downplays Instagram unfollow, calls disagreement minor
Entertainment
RJ Mahvash finally spoke up about the rumors after fans noticed she and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
She told Pinkvilla it was just a small disagreement that got blown out of proportion, adding, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it,"
Mahvash also emphasized her loyalty to Chahal, recalling how she and friends supported him during his tough times with mental health.
Chahal 10 wickets, 231 IPL wickets
Meanwhile, Chahal is making headlines for all the right reasons on the field.
Playing for Punjab Kings this season, he's taken 10 wickets so far and remains IPL's top wicket-taker ever with 231 wickets, proving his legacy is still going strong.