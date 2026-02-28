'Main Hoon': Salman's BTS bonding with horse makes song special
Salman Khan, playing an Indian Army officer in the upcoming Battle of Galwan, brought his own white horse to set for the song Main Hoon.
A behind-the-scenes video shows him feeding and bonding with the horse between takes, making those scenes feel extra personal.
More about the song and film
The track Main Hoon, featuring Chitrangada Singh, dropped on Valentine's Day and has been topping music charts.
It's part of Battle of Galwan—a film inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh—directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films.
Salman's personal touch to the production
By using his own horse instead of a production animal, Salman added authenticity to the film's visuals and brought more emotion to a song about love during a soldier's duty.
The movie is listed with an April release date and is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14.