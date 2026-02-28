'Main Hoon': Salman's BTS bonding with horse makes song special

The track Main Hoon, featuring Chitrangada Singh , dropped on Valentine's Day and has been topping music charts. It's part of Battle of Galwan—a film inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh—directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Salman's personal touch to the production

By using his own horse instead of a production animal, Salman added authenticity to the film's visuals and brought more emotion to a song about love during a soldier's duty.

The movie is listed with an April release date and is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14.