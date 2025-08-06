Next Article
'Main Tenu Fer Milangi' streaming now: Where to watch
Main Tenu Fer Milangi, a fresh Punjabi coming-of-age romance, dropped on August 6.
Directed by Simmi Dhiman and produced by Bunty Bains Productions, the film follows four college friends as they navigate first love, heartbreaks, and the ups and downs of friendship.
Param Grewal plays Parvaaz, a theater-loving dreamer, while Akash Sharma is Armaan, the shy romantic.
OTT platform and subscription details
You can stream Main Tenu Fer Milangi exclusively on the Chaupal app or OTTplay Premium—both are go-tos for Punjabi movies across genres like romance and comedy.