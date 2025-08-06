'Main Tenu Fer Milangi' streaming now: Where to watch Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Main Tenu Fer Milangi, a fresh Punjabi coming-of-age romance, dropped on August 6.

Directed by Simmi Dhiman and produced by Bunty Bains Productions, the film follows four college friends as they navigate first love, heartbreaks, and the ups and downs of friendship.

Param Grewal plays Parvaaz, a theater-loving dreamer, while Akash Sharma is Armaan, the shy romantic.