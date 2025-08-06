Vijay Deverakonda questioned in online betting case

This all started after multiple police cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh accused several celebrities of endorsing betting apps. The ED has now called in 29 film stars and influencers—including Rana Daggubati and Manchu Lakshmi—to get to the bottom of it.

What has been the response of actors?

Most actors, including Deverakonda, say they followed all legal rules with their promotions.

Actor Prakash Raj told officials he did just one gaming ad back in 2016 but turned down payment "on moral grounds."

Daggubati and Lakshmi are also set to answer questions soon.