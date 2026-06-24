'Main Vaapas Aaunga' nears ₹50cr with ₹48.14cr in 12 days
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a partition-era romance starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, is just shy of the ₹50 crore mark.
Since its June 12 release, positive buzz has helped it reach a global total of ₹48.14 crore in 12 days.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' adds ₹3.10cr India
The film saw a strong boost in India on Day 12 with ₹3.10 crore from nearly 2,800 shows, a solid 24% jump from the last weekday, bringing its Indian net to ₹29.85 crore and gross to ₹35.54 crore. Overseas fans chipped in too; total international earnings now stand at ₹12.60 crore.
But Main Vaapas Aaunga isn't alone: Cocktail 2 (with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna) is also grabbing attention, making this box office race pretty interesting for moviegoers right now!