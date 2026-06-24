'Main Vaapas Aaunga' nears ₹50cr with ₹48.14cr in 12 days

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' adds ₹3.10cr India

The film saw a strong boost in India on Day 12 with ₹3.10 crore from nearly 2,800 shows, a solid 24% jump from the last weekday, bringing its Indian net to ₹29.85 crore and gross to ₹35.54 crore. Overseas fans chipped in too; total international earnings now stand at ₹12.60 crore.

But Main Vaapas Aaunga isn't alone: Cocktail 2 (with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna) is also grabbing attention, making this box office race pretty interesting for moviegoers right now!