'Main Vaapas Aaunga' overtakes 'Chand Mera Dil' with ₹32.45 cr
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's latest romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has officially outpaced Chand Mera Dil at the box office.
With stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina leading the cast, the film pulled in ₹32.45 crore in just 13 days since its June 12 release, easily topping Chand Mera Dil's lifetime earnings of ₹29.09 crore.
Ali's film surges after slow start
The movie had a slow start but gained momentum thanks to strong word-of-mouth. It made ₹12.25 crore in its first week and saw even bigger gains in week two, especially on Sunday with a standout ₹5.75 crore.
Fans and critics are loving the engaging storyline and performances, helping it beat out other recent romantic dramas like Lakshya.