'Main Vaapas Aaunga' sees upward trend; nears ₹6cr mark

Film's narrative

What is the story of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'?

Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson pieces together bits from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of memory and struggles to find peace in his final days. The film highlights the pain, suffering, and permanent scars caused by the partition.