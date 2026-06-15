'Main Vaapas Aaunga' sees upward trend; nears ₹6cr mark
What's the story
The romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, has seen a rise in its box office collections. The film raked in ₹2.5 crore on its third day of release (Sunday), marking a slight increase from the previous days. This growth indicates that the movie is receiving positive word-of-mouth publicity.
Box office performance
Film's total India net collections so far
After earning ₹1.15 crore on its opening day (Friday) and ₹1.85 crore on Saturday, Main Vaapas Aaunga's total India gross collections have reached ₹6.6 crore and total India net to ₹5.5 crore so far, per Sacnilk. The film is currently being screened across 2,155 shows nationwide, reflecting its widespread appeal among audiences.
Film's narrative
What is the story of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'?
Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson pieces together bits from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of memory and struggles to find peace in his final days. The film highlights the pain, suffering, and permanent scars caused by the partition.
Creative collaboration
More about the film
Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the reunion of Ali with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The trio has previously worked together on memorable projects like Rockstar and Tamasha. The film also stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles alongside Dosanjh and Shah.