'Main Vaapas Aaunga' trailer: Love in the time of Partition 

The much-awaited trailer for Imtiaz Ali 's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga has been released. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh , Naseeruddin Shah , Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The film is a poignant exploration of love, longing, and belonging set against the backdrop of India's partition. It will hit theaters on June 12.

Trailer highlights Trailer weaves a tale of love and history The trailer for Main Vaapas Aaunga delves into both a personal and historical journey. It raises questions about the permanence of love and the concept of home. The film is not just a love story between a boy and a girl but also an exploration of our country's history. The narrative revolves around Shah's character who wishes to visit his ancestral village, Sargodha, now in Pakistan's Punjab province, before he dies.

Character dynamics Personal story set against the backdrop of Partition Dosanjh plays Shah's grandson, who is determined to fulfill his grandfather's last wish. Wagh plays the older man's youthful love interest, while Raina appears as the younger version of Shah's character. The trailer follows his early years and his romance with Wagh's character before Partition tears them apart. The film depicts how love and longing remain in a person's heart for 78 years, alongside capturing the horrors of Partition.

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