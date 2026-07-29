'Maine Pyar Kiya' tune likened to 'Jumanji: Open World' trailer
Entertainment
The new Jumanji: Open World trailer, featuring Dwayne Johnson and friends, got Indian fans buzzing; many thought the background music sounded just like Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Salman Khan's classic Maine Pyar Kiya.
Social media quickly lit up with side-by-side clips and jokes about a Bollywood-Hollywood crossover.
The movie drops December 25, 2026.
Track identified as 'The Final Countdown'
Turns out, the track is Europe's rock anthem The Final Countdown (1986), not a Bollywood song.
It just happens to share a similar melody with Ram-Laxman's Maine Pyar Kiya score, a fun reminder of how tunes can travel across time and genres!