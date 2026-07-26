'Widow's Bay' creator reveals original pilot didn't include this character
What's the story
The creator of the hit Apple TV show Widow's Bay, Katie Dippold, recently revealed a surprising detail about the series at San Diego Comic-Con. During the Hall H panel on Saturday, she disclosed that Stephen Root's character, Wyck, was not part of the original pilot script. The show debuted in April 2026 to rave reviews.
Show's evolution
'Widow's Bay' started off as 'Parks and Recreation' spec script
Dippold explained that the first version of Widow's Bay was a spec script for Parks and Recreation, written during her time in the NBC sitcom's writers' room from 2009 to 2012.
Per Deadline, she said, "So the first version was a spec for Parks and Rec, but it started off that everyone knew it was a haunted town. There was no Wyck in that version."
Unexpected success
Dippold never expected the show to get this big
Despite the initial uncertainty about Widow's Bay, the show has been a massive hit and received 19 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Root.
Dippold admitted she never expected to see her creation reach such heights or even make an appearance at Comic-Con.
"I would always predict, 'Will this show get made?' We were taking it out. We didn't know that anyone was going to buy it," she said.
Future plans
Apple TV renews 'Widow's Bay' for season 2
In a major development, Apple TV recently renewed Widow's Bay for a second season. This announcement came just before the first season finale, which is now available for streaming.
Dippold has also signed an overall deal with Apple TV as part of this renewal.
The show features a New England mayor (Matthew Rhys) who tries to boost tourism on his tiny island while strange events unfold and unleash a centuries-old curse.