Apple TV renews smash hit 'Widow's Bay' for Season 2
What's the story
Apple TV has announced a second season of its hit horror-comedy series, Widow's Bay, just days before the first season finale. The show, which stars and is executive produced by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, has been one of the streamer's biggest breakout hits. The renewal comes as part of a new multi-year overall deal with series creator Katie Dippold, reported Deadline.
Show's impact
'Widow's Bay' has become a talking point, says Apple exec
Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV, praised Widow's Bay for its unique blend of mystery and humor. He said, "From the moment audiences arrived in Widow's Bay, they've been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro [Murai], Matthew, and the entire team have created." "It's become one of those shows everyone's talking about... We can't wait to return for another season, and we're thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it."
Series overview
Plot and cast of the series
Widow's Bay, created by Dippold and Emmy-winning executive producer/director Hiro Murai, follows the story of Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys). He is determined to revive his struggling community despite facing superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. The series stars Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey. K Callan and Emmy winner Jeff Hiller are in supporting roles.