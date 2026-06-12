Apple TV renews smash hit 'Widow's Bay' for Season 2

Show's impact

'Widow's Bay' has become a talking point, says Apple exec

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV, praised Widow's Bay for its unique blend of mystery and humor. He said, "From the moment audiences arrived in Widow's Bay, they've been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro [Murai], Matthew, and the entire team have created." "It's become one of those shows everyone's talking about... We can't wait to return for another season, and we're thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it."