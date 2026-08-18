Major labels sue Suno and Udio over alleged copyrighted training
AI music generators like Suno and Udio are in hot water after the major labels filed copyright infringement cases alleging the models were trained on copyrighted recordings without permission.
Universal Music Group settled with Udio, and Warner Music Group settled with Udio and Suno.
Sony is still fighting it out in court.
Artists demand fair AI pay rules
With more AI-made songs showing up on streaming platforms, musicians worry their earnings will shrink.
Lawyer Krystle Delgado points out that streaming money is limited, so more AI tracks could mean less income for real artists.
Songwriter Tiffany Red isn't happy that recent deals left creators out, asking where their share actually goes.
Now, advocacy groups want rules to guarantee artists get paid fairly as AI keeps shaking up the music scene.