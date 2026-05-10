'Spirit': Prabhas-Vivek gear up for 2-month-long action schedule

Filming details

Important scenes will be filmed during this schedule

The new schedule will see Prabhas and Oberoi shooting for some high-octane action sequences. These scenes will be pivotal for the film, as they showcase the intense conflict between their characters. Oberoi had earlier said that he is "super kicked" about working on the movie. The actioner also stars Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai and will premiere on March 5, 2027.