'Spirit': Prabhas-Vivek gear up for 2-month-long action schedule
What's the story
Prabhas is currently busy with multiple projects, including Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Triptii Dimri is the female lead in the film, while Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist. A new filming schedule featuring intense fight sequences between Prabhas and Oberoi will begin on Monday (May 11), reported 123Telugu. This upcoming schedule is expected to last around two months.
Filming details
Important scenes will be filmed during this schedule
The new schedule will see Prabhas and Oberoi shooting for some high-octane action sequences. These scenes will be pivotal for the film, as they showcase the intense conflict between their characters. Oberoi had earlier said that he is "super kicked" about working on the movie. The actioner also stars Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai and will premiere on March 5, 2027.
Film details
More about 'Spirit'
In Spirit, Prabhas plays a police officer, a role that has been highly anticipated by his fans. The film is a joint production of Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series, with music composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. Apart from Spirit, Prabhas will also be seen in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar sequel, and Fauzi.