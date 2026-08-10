Dharma Productions, Zee competing for 'Love & War' distribution rights?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is reportedly drawing interest from three major studios for its distribution rights. Variety India reports that Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Pen Marudhar (the distribution arm of Pen Studios) are competing to secure the rights for this epic romantic war drama. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released on January 21 next year.
Deal discussions
Studios negotiating around ₹300 crore
Sources suggest that the studios are negotiating around ₹300 crore.
The film's pre-release deals are being closely monitored as they could help ease the recovery pressure on the movie.
The drama has already secured over ₹200 crore through non-theatrical revenue streams.
Netflix has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for around ₹130 crore, while music and satellite rights have generated an additional ₹70-80 crore.
Cast reunion
More about 'Love & War'
Love & War marks the reunion of Kapoor and Bhatt with Bhansali after their previous collaborations in Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively.
Kaushal, who is working with Bhansali for the first time, has previously worked with both actors in Raazi and Sanju.
The film will be released in Hindi as well as Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.