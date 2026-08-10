Dharma Productions, Zee competing for 'Love & War' distribution rights?

Sources suggest that the studios are negotiating around ₹300 crore.

The film's pre-release deals are being closely monitored as they could help ease the recovery pressure on the movie.

The drama has already secured over ₹200 crore through non-theatrical revenue streams.

Netflix has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for around ₹130 crore, while music and satellite rights have generated an additional ₹70-80 crore.