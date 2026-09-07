Makers confirm 'The Paradise' release September 24, 2026 worldwide
Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, is officially hitting theaters worldwide on September 24, 2026.
The makers confirmed the date on X today, ending all speculation about delays from pending VFX work.
Looks like they dodged an October clash with Aadarsha Kutumbham House No. 47, so fans can mark their calendars without worry.
'The Paradise' cast and songs
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead with Raghav Juyal as the villain.
Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sampoornesh Babu round out the main cast, plus Keerthy Suresh pops in for a special appearance.
The promotional campaign is already making waves online with singles like Aaya Sher and Yeshanagula song with Telangana folk influences getting fans excited.