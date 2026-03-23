Makeup magic: Internet can't get over 'Dhurandhar''s 'Ghost' Ranveer look Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Ranveer Singh's chilling Ghost Born of Shadows transformation in Dhurandhar: The Revenge wasn't done with fancy computer effects: it was all real makeup and prosthetics.

Makeup artist Preetisheel Singh dropped a behind-the-scenes time-lapse showing a team carefully layering textured skin, ashy hair, and veined details on Ranveer for hours.

Fans were floored, flooding the comments with one commenter saying they thought it was CGI and some viewers saying they thought it was VFX vibes.

The dedication even drew comparisons to Batman Begins and made everyone appreciate the film's practical effects a little more.