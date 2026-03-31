Malaika leases out Bandra apartment for ₹3L per month

Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora has reportedly rented out an apartment in Mumbai 's posh Bandra West area. The property, located in the Vida building, has been leased at a starting monthly rent of ₹3.1 lakh for a period of 36 months with annual rent hikes of five percent. A security deposit of ₹20 lakh was also paid as part of the deal, reported Square Yards.

Property details Rent to gradually increase over time The rental agreement for Arora's Bandra West apartment was registered in March 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The transaction also includes a stamp duty of ₹30,819 and registration charges of ₹1,000. The rent will gradually increase over time, rising by 5% to ₹3.25 lakh per month in the second year and another 5% hike in the final year. The total rental value over three years will be around ₹1.17 crore.

Neighborhood appeal About the Bandra West locality Bandra West, often called the "Queen of the Suburbs," is one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential areas. The locality is a mix of luxury sea-facing apartments, heritage homes, and modern residential complexes. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Andheri further adds to its appeal.

Advertisement

Personal speculation Meanwhile, Arora's dating life continues to spark speculation While her real estate moves are making headlines, Arora's personal life is also a constant source of media interest. The actor has often been linked with people she is seen with in public. Last year, rumors connected her with Harsh Mehta after they were spotted together at a concert. More recently, her photos with Sorab Bedi sparked chatter online.

Advertisement

Speculation response Arora on the constant rumors Addressing the constant speculation, Arora shared her thoughts in a conversation with Curly Tales. "It's irritating now. I just treat it as a joke." She added that she and her son, Arhaan Khan, often laugh off the rumors. "Arhaan and me have a good laugh about a lot of these things," she said.