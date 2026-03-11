Malaika Arora's lifestyle brand Maejoy is now live: Check collection
Malaika Arora just dropped her lifestyle accessories label, Maejoy, teaming up with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra.
The brand's vibe is all about "The Joy of Being Me," offering over 250 styles: think trendy handbags and lab-grown diamond jewelry.
Bags and jewelry are affordably priced
Maejoy bags come in all shapes (crossbody, totes, backpacks, clutches) and use materials like synthetic leather, raffia, satin, and metallic finishes.
Jewelry includes rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets made with IGI- and GCI-certified lab-grown diamonds set in sterling silver (available in silver, gold, or rose gold tones).
Maejoy is a 'labour of love'
Arora calls Maejoy her "Maejoy is a labor of love," aiming for effortless style that feels empowering but still affordable.
Myntra's Suman Saha praised the fresh designs for fashion-forward shoppers.
Exceed CEO Afsar Zaidi highlighted how the partnership blends Arora's creative touch with Myntra's reach.