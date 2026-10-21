Malavade of 'Chak De! India' recounts scam call threatening electricity
Entertainment
Vidya Malavade, best known from Chak De! India, recently got a scam call threatening to cut her electricity, even though she'd already paid.
The caller tried to get her to download an app to resolve the issue, but Vidya coolly replied, "I would rather manage with a candle than risk emptying my bank account!"
Malavade warns about fake utility cutoffs
Scammers often use urgent threats like fake utility cutoffs to pressure people into quick decisions, like downloading sketchy apps or sharing bank info.
By sharing her story, Vidya reminds everyone to stay sharp and not let panic take over when it comes to protecting our finances.