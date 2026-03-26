Malayalam actor-director E.A. Rajendran (71) passes away

Rajendran started out in school dramas in Thrissur and even topped the National School of Drama . Despite some tough years, he made a big comeback with the film Kaliyattam, directed theater productions, and led the State Horticulture Corporation. In recent years, he spoke openly about his health struggles.

Family and funeral details

He is survived by his wife Sandhya Rajendran and their son, who is also an actor.

His funeral will be held in Thrithallur, Thrissur.

Rajendran leaves behind a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema and theater. He will be missed by many.