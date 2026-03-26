Veteran Malayalam actor-director EA Rajendran dies at 71

Veteran Malayalam actor and director EA Rajendran passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam, at the age of 71. The news of his demise comes after a long battle with age-related health issues. Despite his physical ailments, Rajendran's passion for the stage remained unwavering as he continued directing plays until his health deteriorated.

Personal details 'Age is catching up,' Rajendran had said in 2025 interview In a 2025 interview with Mainstream One, Rajendran addressed concerns about his health. He revealed that his weight loss was intentional and advised by doctors to control his sugar levels. "Age is also catching up, and I need to stay careful," he added. He is survived by his wife, Sandhya Rajendran, and their son, Divyadarsan R. Engoor. Notably, he was also the brother-in-law of popular actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh.

Career path His career in theater and films Rajendran's artistic journey began at Thrissur UP School, where he actively participated in drama performances. After university, he joined the National School of Drama in Delhi and graduated with first rank in acting. He later pursued a TV course at the Film Institute in Pune. His filmography includes around 60 films, where he played both villainous and character roles.

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Film highlights His work in films and direction Rajendran's film career saw him in several superhit films, including V R Gopinath's Greeshmam. He returned to the industry after a hiatus with the classic film Kaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj. Other notable films include Pranayavarnangal, Daya, and Jayaram's Pattabhishekam. In addition to acting, he also made his mark as a director in theater and other creative fields.

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