Malayalam actor Krishnaprasad, brother booked for assaulting doctor over land dispute
Malayalam actor Krishnaprasad and his brother, BJP councilor Krishnakumar, have been accused of physically assaulting Dr. B Sreekumar (67) in Changanassery during a heated land dispute on January 21.
The conflict began when the brothers objected to construction work on Sreekumar's wife's property near Subrahmanya Swami Temple, and things escalated after Sreekumar started recording the scene with a village officer present.
What happened next—and where things stand
Police say Krishnaprasad struck Dr. Sreekumar on the head with an umbrella while Krishnakumar hit his back and chest.
The brothers allegedly threatened further violence, including harming Sreekumar's family and damaging his vehicle.
Dr. Sreekumar filed a complaint and later received treatment at a local hospital.
Police have charged both men under multiple sections for assault, trespass, and intimidation.
Krishnaprasad has denied attacking anyone, saying he only raised concerns about possible encroachment; police are now reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.