Malayalam actors' body AMMA in turmoil after Menon retracts resignation
AMMA, the big group for Malayalam film stars, is in a messy spot after its first woman president, Shwetha Menon, quit during a heated annual meeting on June 21, 2026.
Her exit followed a no-confidence motion, but she soon took her resignation back and pushed back against forming an ad hoc committee to replace her.
Court halts AMMA committee formation
Things got tense fast: some members accused Menon of misconduct, leading to legal action and a court order stopping the new committee plan.
There's also buzz about a ₹75 lakh donation from a temple trust, an unaccounted ₹25 lakh shortfall, and allegations of communal remarks and political funding behind the scenes.
With all this infighting, people are wondering if AMMA can get past its leadership struggles or if bigger changes are needed.