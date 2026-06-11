Malayalam AMMA issues show-cause notice to Hassan over media statements
AMMA, the Malayalam movie artists' association, has sent a show-cause notice to Ansiba Hassan, accusing her of misconduct and hurting the group's reputation with her statements in the media.
The move came after a committee meeting on June 3.
Ansiba says she's received the notice and will respond after reviewing it.
Parameswaran letter sets June 17 deadline
The letter, dated June 10 and signed by AMMA secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran, asks Ansiba to explain herself by June 17.
It points out that her public comments about disputes with other members have damaged AMMA's image and disrupted its work, something their bylaws say should be handled internally.
Meanwhile, AMMA's proposal for an independent panel to hear her complaints has been dropped, and some of her grievances have already hit roadblocks with authorities.