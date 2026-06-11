Malayalam AMMA issues show-cause notice to Hassan over media statements

Parameswaran letter sets June 17 deadline

The letter, dated June 10 and signed by AMMA secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran, asks Ansiba to explain herself by June 17.

It points out that her public comments about disputes with other members have damaged AMMA's image and disrupted its work, something their bylaws say should be handled internally.

Meanwhile, AMMA's proposal for an independent panel to hear her complaints has been dropped, and some of her grievances have already hit roadblocks with authorities.