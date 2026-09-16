Malayalam short 'Sootradhaarini' to screen at Atlanta Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
Sootradhaarini, a Malayalam short film by first-time director Vijaya S Nambiar, is heading to the Atlanta Indian Film Festival on October 2.
The film, which dropped on YouTube this March, explores how saris hold deep emotional value in people's lives.
Fun fact: Nambiar is an engineer based in Kochi and made her first short film with this project.
Women exchange saris tied to memories
Set during a Women's Day celebration, the story centers on women exchanging saris that are tied to memories and important moments, showing how meaningful gifts can be.
The cast is made up of Nambiar's own neighbors, who took part in acting workshops before filming.
With its YouTube release, Nambiar has a few stories in mind and is planning to start work on another soon.