Malayalam star Jayasurya begins 'Mayan - Chapter 1' Russia shoot
Entertainment
Malayalam star Jayasurya has begun shooting his new mystery thriller, < em>Mayan - Chapter 1, with the first scenes rolling out in Russia.
Directed by Jithin K Jose and featuring Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, and Niranjana Anoop, the team shared a sneak peek from their international set on social media.
Film reportedly explores vipareetha aaraadhana
The film reportedly explores Kerala's lesser-known traditions, especially the vipareetha aaraadhana ritual, mixing suspense with local culture.
Once they wrap up in Russia, filming is likely to shift to Kerala later in August.
The project reunites Jose with much of his Kalamkaval crew and is co-written by veteran Raffi.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya also has fantasy epic Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and Titans lined up next.