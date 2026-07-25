Malayalam star Jayasurya begins 'Mayan - Chapter 1' Russia shoot

The film reportedly explores Kerala's lesser-known traditions, especially the vipareetha aaraadhana ritual, mixing suspense with local culture.

Once they wrap up in Russia, filming is likely to shift to Kerala later in August.

The project reunites Jose with much of his Kalamkaval crew and is co-written by veteran Raffi.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya also has fantasy epic Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and Titans lined up next.