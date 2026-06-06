Malayalam 'Sukhamano Sukhamann' hits Amazon Prime Video after February release
Entertainment
Sukhamano Sukhamann, a Malayalam drama that dropped in February 2026, is now up for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Amanlal Ramachandran, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.8 and explores what it's like to deal with loneliness and keep going when you don't have family or friends around.
Thomas's Theo ends up at crematorium
The film follows Theo, a quiet cab driver whose vivid hallucinations make his neighbors question his sanity.
After he attends a funeral, imagining the deceased as his own grandfather, Theo ends up working at a crematorium, where new encounters start to change how he sees life.
Mathew Thomas leads as Theo, with Devika Sanjay, Jagdeep, Abin Bino, and Sphadikam George rounding out the cast.