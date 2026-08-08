Malayalam superstar Mohanlal apologizes for Sydney stage show visa problem
Entertainment
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had to cancel his Sydney stage show because of a visa problem, and he's genuinely sorry about it.
In a video message from Singapore, he took full responsibility and said it was the first time in almost 50 years since he entered the film industry that he did not get his visa.
Mohanlal thanks Vimal, promises rescheduled show
Mohanlal thanked Vimal from Kayal Events and his office for their efforts, and felt bad for fans who traveled long distances.
He promised, "We will come back with the same team and do a wonderful show in front of you," assuring everyone that the event will be rescheduled.