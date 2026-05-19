Malayalam TV host GP returns with 'The Great Family Challenge'
Entertainment
GP, the well-loved Malayalam TV host, is making a comeback after years away with The Great Family Challenge.
The newly dropped teaser shows families from all walks of life competing in fun challenges facing different challenges from the host, and winners walk away with cash prizes.
This marks his comeback to television.
GP's TV and film credits
GP made his mark hosting D 4 Dance and went on to lead shows like Bzinga, Dare the Fear, and Adi Mone Buzzer: his last stint was Bzinga Family Festival.
He's also acted in Telugu films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bangarraju.
Off-screen, he's married to actor Gopika Anil.