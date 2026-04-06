Malayalam 'Vaazha 2' earns ₹67 cr worldwide in 4 days Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Malayalam sequel Vaazha 2 just made history, pulling in ₹67 crore worldwide during its first four days.

Most of the buzz came from Kerala (₹26.5 crore) and a strong overseas run, especially in the Middle East, which alone brought in over $3 million.

This makes it the fourth-biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film.