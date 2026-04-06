Malayalam 'Vaazha 2' earns ₹67 cr worldwide in 4 days
Entertainment
Malayalam sequel Vaazha 2 just made history, pulling in ₹67 crore worldwide during its first four days.
Most of the buzz came from Kerala (₹26.5 crore) and a strong overseas run, especially in the Middle East, which alone brought in over $3 million.
This makes it the fourth-biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film.
Das writes Sa directs 'Vaazha 2'
Vaazha 2 follows up on Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, with Vipin Das writing and producing and Savin Sa directing.
The cast features Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak.
Music comes from Malayali Monkeys under Ankit Menon's supervision, with visuals by Akhil Lailasuran and editing by Kannan Mohan.